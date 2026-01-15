Minneapolis Police Chief: Rioters ‘Are Engaging in Unlawful Acts’

Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara held a press conference and noted that rioters gathering in response to Wednesday evening’s federal officer-involved shooting were “engaging in unlawful acts.”

The Hill observed, “Protests in Minneapolis escalated Wednesday night after a federal officer shot and injured a Venezuelan migrant after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle…” Breitbart News reported that, after the shooting, rioters smashed into ICE vehicles, ripped out weapons lockers, and — according to video posted online — made off with a rifle and ammunition before fleeing the scene.

The New York Times quoted O’Hara saying, “They have thrown fireworks at police officers and at multiple times, gas has been deployed.”

The individual shot and wounded Wednesday by a federal officer “was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022,” according to Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.

She noted that the individual fled police when a traffic stop was initiated; when the officer caught up with him the suspect then allegedly “began to resist and violently assault the officer.” The individual was joined by two other individuals who “also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.