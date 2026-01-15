REPORT: Rioters Smash into ICE Vehicles — Minneapolis Police Stand Down

As Minneapolis police failed to respond to violent unrest Wednesday night, rioters smashed into ICE vehicles, ripped out weapons lockers, and — according to video posted online — made off with a rifle and ammunition before fleeing the scene. The video shows the tattooed face of a man making off with what appears to be a rifle case removed from the vehicle.

Rioters took to the streets with impunity Wednesday night after the second officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis in the past week. A federal law enforcement officer was forced to shoot an illegal alien from Venezuela after he allegedly violently assaulted an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer attempting to make an arrest. ICE officials say the officer was attacked by three people armed with a snow shovel and broom handle and fired “a defensive shot to defend his life,” Breitbart’s Paul Bois reported.

The incident spurred rioters to take to the streets in violent conflict with federal law enforcement agents and officers. Independent journalist Nick Sortor posted a video on X showing an incident where rioters broke into an ICE vehicle and forced open a weapons locker stored in the rear of the SUV. The video shows the tattooed face of a man who appears to be taking a rifle bag from the locker and making off with it. Sortor said he provided the images of the man’s face and getaway vehicle’s license plate to the FBI.

In a second video posted by Sortor, rioters use a strap and a vehicle to rip another weapons locker out of the rear of an ICE vehicle. The video shows multiple people attempting to break into the locker to steal its contents.

One man, wearing what appears to be a black-and-white “Highly Underrated” varsity jacket, tries multiple strategies to break into the locker. At one point, he lifts the locker to his shoulder and slams it to the ground. After more than two minutes of unsuccessful break-in attempts, the rioters appear to grow bored with the effort and move on.

Sortor reported that, despite the attacks on fellow law enforcement agents and officers, and the threat of high-powered weapons being stolen, Minneapolis and Minnesota police refused to provide assistance.

Multiple sources confirm that the Minneapolis Police Department has a standing policy not to assist ICE officers and other federal agents, even when they are in physical danger. In June, Fox 9 Minneapolis reported from a MPD memo reminding officers that they are restricted from aiding in immigration enforcement operations.

The article revealed:

“Any assistance for federal enforcement action must be routed through the chain of command for evaluation and authorization by the Chief of Police or Chief’s designer,” the memo states. “Members of the MPD shall not self-deploy to any related immigration enforcement activity. We remain committed to supporting public safety and maintaining trust within our communities.”

Apparently, Minneapolis officials believe that the theft of high-powered weapons and the destruction of property does not endanger public safety or diminish “trust within our communities.”

Late Wednesday night, Department of Homeland Security officials released more details on the second officer-involved shooting. After being attacked by three men with weapons capable of inflicting serious bodily injury or death, the officer fired his weapon, striking an attacker in the leg.

The attacker and the officer were both taken to an area hospital.

“This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers,” officials stated. “Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.”

The night’s chaos underscored a widening gulf between federal agents tasked with enforcing the law and local leaders who refuse to stand beside them, even as assaults skyrocket. With rioters emboldened by the deliberate lack of local law enforcement support, weapons lockers torn from government vehicles, and officers attacked in the street, the consequences of that political posture are no longer theoretical — they are playing out in real time on Minneapolis pavement. As federal officials warn of unprecedented levels of violence against their agents, the question now is whether state and city leaders will continue to look the other way or finally acknowledge the danger their policies have unleashed.