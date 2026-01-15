Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Conference

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House on Thursday, January 15.

Leavitt will brief the media after President Donald Trump met earlier in the day with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

The press conference comes after another ICE-involved shooting in Minnesota on Wednesday when an officer was reportedly attacked and returned fire to defend himself. President Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act if Minnesota officials do not get violence against federal officers under control.