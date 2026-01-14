Homeland Security: Federal Agent Shoots Venezuelan Violently Resisting Arrest in Minneapolis

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday that a federal agent shot a Venezuelan national here in the United States illegally as he was violently resisting arrest.

According to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, federal agents were arresting a male from Venezuela when the person fled and “began to resist and violently assault the officer.” Two people allegedly appeared from a nearby building and joined in on attacking the officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.

“The officer feared for his life, Ms. McLaughlin said, and fired shots, striking the person who agents were seeking in the leg,” per the New York Times. “She said the agent and the person who was shot were in the hospital, and the other two people she accused of attacking the agent were in custody.”

“A social media post from the city said a reported shooting occurred on the city’s north side, and that local officials were working to confirm details,” it added.

The DHS blamed the alleged attack on anti-ICE rhetoric from Minnesota leaders following the killing of Renee Good.

“This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers,” said the DHS.

“Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers,” it added.

Timmy Macklin, father-in-law of Renee Good, told CNN that he doesn’t blame ICE for her death this week.

“I don’t blame ICE. I don’t blame [Good’s wife] Rebecca. I don’t blame Renee,” he told Erin Burnett. “I just wish that, you know, if we’re walking in the spirit of God, I don’t think she would have been there. That’s the way I look at it.”

Macklin’s son had previously been married to Good before he died in 2023. The two share a now six-year-old son. Macklin described his former daughter-in-law as “an amazing person” and “good mother.”

“I just think we make bad choices, and that’s the problem, there is so much chaos in the whole world today,” he said. “We need to turn to God and walk in the spirit of God and let him lead us and guide us.”

In response to CNN host Erin Burnett’s pressing questions, Macklin said that he “was not blaming anybody” for Good’s death, adding that he could not say how he would react if he found himself in the ICE agent’s shoes when her vehicle struck him as Good peeled out.

“You know, in a flash like that, it’s hard to say how you’d react,” he said.

