The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday that a federal agent shot a Venezuelan national here in the United States illegally as he was violently resisting arrest.

According to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, federal agents were arresting a male from Venezuela when the person fled and “began to resist and violently assault the officer.” Two people allegedly appeared from a nearby building and joined in on attacking the officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.

“The officer feared for his life, Ms. McLaughlin said, and fired shots, striking the person who agents were seeking in the leg,” per the New York Times. “She said the agent and the person who was shot were in the hospital, and the other two people she accused of attacking the agent were in custody.”

“A social media post from the city said a reported shooting occurred on the city’s north side, and that local officials were working to confirm details,” it added.

The DHS blamed the alleged attack on anti-ICE rhetoric from Minnesota leaders following the killing of Renee Good.