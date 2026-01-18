Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has alleged that staffers for former Vice President Kamala Harris questioned whether he was a double agent of Israel when vetting him as a potential 2024 running mate.

Writing in his new memoir, Where We Keep the Light, the prominent Democrat governor alleged that the former vice president’s vetting team scrutinized his views on Israel, mostly due to his being Jewish.

“Had I been a double agent for Israel?” Shapiro wrote in describing his offended response to a last-minute question from the vetting team. When he called out the question for its obvious antisemitic overtones, the team said, “Well, we have to ask.”

The questioner, former White House counsel Dana Remus, allegedly asked, “Have you ever communicated with an undercover agent of Israel?” Shapiro recalled saying in response, “If they were undercover, I responded, how the hell would I know?”

While Shapiro does not begrudge Remus for following directions, he noted that the questions illustrated “a lot about some of the people around the VP.”

According to the New York Times, neither a representative for Dana Remus nor Kamala Harris commented on the allegation.

“Mr. Shapiro, an outspoken critic of what he saw as antisemitism on college campuses amid the Israel-Hamas war, wrote that he faced skepticism of that record during vetting,” noted the Times. “When Ms. Harris asked if he ‘would be willing to apologize for the statements I had made, particularly over what I saw happening at the University of Pennsylvania,’ he replied that he would not, he wrote.”

“I believe in free speech, and I’ll defend it with all I’ve got,” he wrote. “Most of the speech on campus, even that which I disagreed with, was peaceful and constitutionally protected. But some wasn’t peaceful.”

“I wondered whether these questions were being posed to just me — the only Jewish guy in the running — or if everyone who had not held a federal office was being grilled about Israel in the same way,” he also wrote.

While Shapiro commended the vetting team for being “professional and businesslike,” he admitted to having “a knot in my stomach through all of it.”

This is not the first time Shapiro has criticized Kamala Harris and her team for their treatment of him during the vetting process. As Breitbart News reported in December, the Pennsylvania governor accused the former vice president of pushing “blatant lies” in her memoir, 107 Days, for charging that he took control of the conversation when interviewing him as a potential running mate.

“That’s complete bullshit. I can tell you that her accounts are just blatant lies,” he told The Atlantic.

The Atlantic recalled some of the questions Kamala Harris claimed she asked him during the interview, such as the size of the vice president’s Naval Observatory home and if the governor could loan Pennsylvania art for the residence.

“I mean, she’s trying to sell books and cover her ass,” Shapiro was quoted as saying. The Atlantic then claimed he backtracked and said, “I shouldn’t say ‘cover her ass.’ I think that’s not appropriate. She’s trying to sell books. Period.”

