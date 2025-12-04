Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has accused former Vice President Kamala Harris of telling “blatant lies” in her recent memoir, saying she did it to sell more books and “cover her ass.”

A profile about Josh Shapiro published in The Atlantic on Wednesday by reporter Tim Alberta described the Pennsylvania governor as “between outrage and exasperation as I relayed the excerpts” about him from Kamala’s memoir 107 Days, which chronicled her presidential campaign. In her book, Kamala accused Shapiro of taking over the conversation when interviewing him as a potential running mate, allegedly insisting on being “in the room for every decision.”

“She wrote that in her book?” Shapiro was quoted asking Alberta. “That’s complete bullshit. I can tell you that her accounts are just blatant lies.”

Alberta recalled some of the questions Kamala Harris claimed she asked him during the interview, such as the size of the vice president’s Naval Observatory home and if the governor could loan Pennsylvania art for the residence.

“I mean, she’s trying to sell books and cover her ass,” Shapiro was quoted as saying. Alberta claims he backtracked and said, “I shouldn’t say ‘cover her ass.’ I think that’s not appropriate. She’s trying to sell books. Period.”

President Trump defeated Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, a state Joe Biden won in 2020. Josh Shapiro said that Democrats failed to treat people in some communities with kindness and respect.

“Democrats lost ground in some of these communities by failing to show up and failing to treat people with a level of respect that they deserve,” Shapiro told Alberta. “Donald Trump has been a once-in-a-generation political figure who’s managed to connect on a deeper cultural level.”

