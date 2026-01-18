President Donald Trump grilled leaders in Democrat-run Minnesota who are facing heavy criticism regarding immigration operations and the alleged fraud linked to the state’s Somali community.

The president recounted how U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is working to remove illegal alien criminals from the state’s communities, with some of those individuals being child rapists, killers, drunk drivers, drug traffickers, and burglars, per Breitbart News.

Fox News reported on Sunday that Trump is accusing the state’s Democrat leaders of using the federal operations to draw attention away from the fraud problem.

He wrote in a post on Truth Social:

ICE is removing some of the most violent criminals in the World from our Country, and bring them back home, where they belong. Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community? The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants? The crooked Governor and “Congresswoman” Omar, who married her brother, don’t mind because it keeps the focus of attention off the 18 Billion Dollar, Plus, FRAUD, that has taken place in the State! Don’t worry, we’re on it!

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is currently under the microscope regarding her “skyrocketing” wealth, with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) saying, “We’re going to get answers, whether it’s through the Ethics Committee or the Oversight Committee, one of the two,” according to Breitbart News.

In addition, reports said recently the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) for obstructing federal law enforcement.

“The investigation comes as Walz and Frey are encouraging networks of activists in Minneapolis to harass, block, and contain the federal enforcement of the nation’s popular immigration laws,” the Breitbart News article read. “The investigation is not directly related to the systemic fraud in the state and local governments, which are closely overseen by Walz and Frey.”