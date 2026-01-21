Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) called for the United States to “get serious about expatriation for the Manchurian Generation,” referencing investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s recent book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.

In a post on X, Schmitt responded to a post from Breitbart News about how Schweizer had uncovered “a birth tourism pipeline that could produce more than one million U.S. citizens, born in American territory but raised in communist China, who will become eligible to vote” in U.S. elections “by 2030.”

“We need to get serious about expatriation for the Manchurian Generation,” Schmitt said. “Allowing this system to stay in place is civilizational suicide. We will either become a sovereign nation once again, or we will sanction our own invasion.”

Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Bradley Jaye reported that in Schweizer’s book, he “details how Chinese elites have exploited America’s birthright citizenship policies by engaging in a practice known as birth tourism.”:

In his explosive new book, Schweizer details how Chinese elites have exploited America’s birthright citizenship policies by engaging in a practice known as birth tourism, whereby Chinese mothers intentionally travel to the United States give birth on American soil so that their newborn children will automatically be granted U.S. citizenship. One of birth tourism’s biggest appeals is the chain migration that it triggers. “When such children turn twenty-one, they can also apply for resident status for both of their parents,” Schwizer explains. To demonstrate the extent of the practice, he uses the territory of Saipan in the Pacific as an example, writing that “[m]ore than 70 percent of the newborns in Saipan are PRC birth tourist parents who utilize the territory’s forty-five-day visa-free visitation rules and the ‘Covenant of the Northern Mariana Islands’ to guarantee that their children will have American citizenship.”

President Donald Trump has praised Schweizer’s new book, stating that “It is both vitally important and very interesting.”

“A GREAT NEW BOOK, by NumberOne Bestselling Author, Peter Schweizer, ‘The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon,’ is out Tuesday,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “It is both vitally important and very interesting. Bad things have been happening to the U.S.A, and we must stop it, NOW! We will not let anyone ‘bring down the American Empire.’ BUY THIS BOOK!”

Schweizer’s book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, is available for purchase. Schweizer’s book was published by HarperCollins.