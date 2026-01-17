‘Manchurian Generation’ Ballot Flood: More than 1 Million Chinese With U.S. Citizenship Could Vote in 2030 Elections

More than one million Chinese with U.S. citizenship who grew up in communist China will soon start voting in American elections, #1 New York Times bestselling investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer reveals in his new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.

In his explosive new book, Schweizer details how Chinese elites have exploited America’s birthright citizenship policies by engaging in a practice known as birth tourism, whereby Chinese mothers intentionally travel to the United States give birth on American soil so that their newborn children will automatically be granted U.S. citizenship.

One of birth tourism’s biggest appeals is the chain migration that it triggers. “When such children turn twenty-one, they can also apply for resident status for both of their parents,” Schweizer explains. To demonstrate the extent of the practice, he uses the U.S. territory of Saipan in the Pacific as an example, writing that “[m]ore than 70 percent of the newborns in Saipan are PRC birth tourist parents who utilize the territory’s forty-five-day visa-free visitation rules and the ‘Covenant of the Northern Mariana Islands’ to guarantee that their children will have American citizenship.”

Because the U.S. federal government does not directly track birth tourism, no one knows the true extent of the practice, Schweizer writes:

Chinese officials estimate that the number is a staggering fifty thousand of their own citizens per year. Scholars who have studied the subject in depth, like Australian-based professor Salvator Babones, put the figure even higher, perhaps twice that. “With up to 100,000 Chinese babies being born US citizens every year,” he writes, “birth tourism may result in millions of new elite Chinese-Americans.”

Some researchers place the number higher still. Media Research, a Chinese data analysis company, says that in 2018 alone 150,000 people came from China to the United States to practice birth tourism.

According to Schweizer, the practice of Chinese birth tourism in the United States has flourished in the past 15 years, with “at least 750,000 and possibly as many as 1.5 million Chinese, who are also American citizens by virtue of being born here, now growing toward adulthood in China.”

This Chinese birth tourism presents a unique challenge to the United States because, Schweizer writes, “perhaps more than a million Chinese nationals have become US citizens by virtue of being born here, but have no memories or allegiance to our country”:

[T]hey are often the children of elites who have prospered in the communist Chinese system. They have been suitably indoctrinated in CCP-controlled schools and taught about US values, culture, or history, from a distorted CCP perspective. Technically, as American citizens, they are eligible to vote in US elections and can relocate to the United States at any time. When they turn twenty-one, they can sponsor their parents to come here, too, as permanent residents. Based on what little data we have about Chinese-to-US birth tourism, this tidal wave could hit American society beginning in 2030, when the first baby wave reaches eighteen years old.

The problem of birth tourism emerged as a large-scale practice during the Obama administration. Schweizer explains that “the Obama administration encouraged this practice,” which soon grew on an industrialized scale:

Especially in China, birth tourism is highly organized, supported by the Chinese Communist Party, and perhaps represents a covert method of injecting millions of “citizens” into America… [M]any of the parents involved are pillars of the Chinese elite: CCP members, senior officials of intelligence agencies, and government ministers. The practice targets a vulnerability in US immigration law, suggesting that China’s malicious intent is civilizational warfare through subversive immigration.

Another form of U.S. birthright citizenship that is being d by Chinese nations is “the widespread use of surrogate mothers in the United States to carry the children of senior CCP officials,” Schweizer writes. “These officials then collect the children at birth and raise them back in China.”

One such senior Chinese Communist Party official is Guojun Xuan, who Schweizer says has purchased more than $100 million in California real estate and has an interest in “producing children via surrogacy with woman across the United States.” Schweizer details:

In May 2025, when a two-month-old infant under his care was hospitalized with head injuries, officials found fifteen children living in his $4.1 million Arcadia, California, mansion, ranging in ages from two months up to thirteen years. In total, they found twenty-one children connected to the CCP member. Xuan arranged the births of his children through mothers spread throughout the United States. The contracts were made through his Mark Surrogacy Investment LLC, which served as a multistate embryo pipeline. Surrogates often were unaware that others were carrying children for the same couple at the same time. Neighbors saw pregnant women coming and going from the house, which seemed to operate more like a surrogacy command center than a traditional home.

Xuan is just “the tip of a very large iceberg of children with Chinese parents being produced via surrogacy with American woman and thereby US citizens who will join the legions of others born here via birth tourism,” Schweizer writes. “Records in California indicate there are 107 companies with the word surrogacy in the name in the state, all owned by Chinese individuals.”

Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon will be released by HarperCollins on January 20 and is available for pre-order here.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News.