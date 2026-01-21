House Oversight Committee Votes to Hold Clintons in Contempt of Congress For Dodging Epstein Subpoena

The House Oversight Committee voted to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress after they ignored subpoenas to show up to testify about deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on X, the committee explained that “bipartisan resolutions” to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress for dodging their subpoenas had passed and were being “sent to the House.”

“House Oversight PASSES bipartisan resolutions holding Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for defying congressional subpoenas on the Epstein probe,” the committee wrote in the post. “Accountability is here. No one is above the law. The resolutions are now sent to the House.”

The committee voting to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress comes after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) shared that he rejected a “ridiculous offer” from the Clintons to take part in an unofficial interview regarding an Epstein investigation.

“Facing contempt of Congress, the Clintons’ lawyers made an untenable offer: that I travel to New York for a conversation with President Clinton only,” Comer shared in a post on X. “No official transcript would be recorded and other Members of Congress would be barred from participating. I have rejected the Clintons’ ridiculous offer.”

“The Clintons’ latest demands make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment,” Comer added. “The House Oversight Committee’s bipartisan subpoenas require the Clintons to appear for depositions that are under oath and transcribed.”

Comer’s announcement came after the Clintons failed to appear for a deposition regarding an Epstein investigation.