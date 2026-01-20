House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) revealed that he had “rejected” a “ridiculous offer” from the Clintons for an unofficial interview regarding the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

In a post on X, Comer stated that the “latest demands” by the Clintons “make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment.” Comer also criticized former President Bill Clinton for having “a documented history of parsing language to evade questions.”

“Facing contempt of Congress, the Clintons’ lawyers made an untenable offer: that I travel to New York for a conversation with President Clinton only,” Comer said. “No official transcript would be recorded and other Members of Congress would be barred from participating. I have rejected the Clintons’ ridiculous offer.”

“The Clintons’ latest demands make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment,” Comer added. “The House Oversight Committee’s bipartisan subpoenas require the Clintons to appear for depositions that are under oath and transcribed. Former President Clinton has a documented history of parsing language to evade questions, responded falsely under oath, and was impeached and suspended from the practice of law as a result.”

Comer’s post continued in part:

The absence of an official transcript is an indefensible demand that is insulting to the American people who demand answers about Epstein’s crimes. As part of our investigation, the House Oversight Committee has released transcripts of interviews with former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta, which has provided much needed transparency to the public. Without a formal record, Americans would be left to rely on competing accounts of what was said. Former Secretary Clinton’s on-the-record testimony is necessary for the Committee’s investigation given her knowledge from her time as Secretary of State of the federal government’s work to counter international sex-tracking rings, her personal knowledge of Ms. Maxwell, and her family’s relationship with Mr. Epstein. Contempt proceedings begin tomorrow.

Breitbart News’s Sean Moran previously reported that Comer had stated he would move to hold former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “in contempt of Congress over her failure to appear for a deposition” related to the Epstein investigation.

The committee was also reported to be considering “a resolution” to hold the former President in contempt as well after he “also did not appear for” a deposition.

Breitbart News’s Jasmyn Jordan reported in August 2025 that Comer revealed that he had issued subpoenas to people, such as former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey, and the Clintons, to “testify in an investigation centered on the ‘horrific crimes perpetrated'” by Epstein.