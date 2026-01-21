Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested illegal alien sex offenders, convicted burglars, and drug traffickers in the agency’s latest nationwide sweep taking criminals off American streets, Breitbart News has learned.

“Every single day ICE law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists from American neighborhoods,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Just yesterday, we arrested pedophiles, violent assailants and drug traffickers from our streets. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged with or convicted of a crime in the U.S. With each arrest of these criminals, ICE law enforcement officers are saving American lives. See for yourself what criminals have been removed from your community at WOW.DHS.Gov. [Emphasis added]

Among those arrested by ICE agents this week is Kevin Antonio Chevez-Garcia of El Salvador, who was previously convicted of sexual exploitation of a child in Weld County, Colorado.

ICE also arrested Edgardo De Jesus Pacheco-Flores of Venezuela, who was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Bell County, Texas, as well as Enrique Vergara-Marquez of Mexico, who was previously convicted of felony burglary and aggravated assault with a weapon in Glenville, West Virginia.

Felipe Avila-Jimenez and Julio Noyola-Campos, both illegal aliens from Mexico, were arrested by ICE. Avila-Jimenez was previously convicted of importation of methamphetamine in Carlsbad, California, while Noyola-Campos was previously convicted of trafficking drugs in Wake County, North Carolina.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.