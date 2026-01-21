Trump Announces ‘Framework of a Future Deal’ Regarding Greenland, ‘Entire Arctic Region’

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte have established a framework for a future deal regarding not only Greenland, but “the entire Arctic Region.”

Trump took to Truth Social after meeting with Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, hours after he said the United States would not use force to take Greenland.

“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region,” he wrote.

“This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,” he added.

As the possibility of a near-term trade war over Greenland faded on Wednesday, stocks began to rise.

“Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress,” Trump noted in the post.

“Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me,” he continued.

Trump told reporters Wednesday evening in Davos that “the deal is going to be put out pretty soon.”

“It’s right now a little bit in progress, but pretty far along; it gets us everything we needed to get,” he added.

While fielding questions from reporters during his meeting with Rutte, one reporter told Trump that “the Danish foreign minister rejected what you said in your speech that you were hoping to negotiate to acquire Greenland, essentially saying that this is not something that they are willing to discuss.”

“Well, they didn’t tell me that…I don’t like getting it second-hand. If he wants to tell me, he’ll tell me that to my face,” Trump said.

When asked when he would discuss the matter with the Danes, Trump said he would talk with Rutte instead.

“He’s frankly more important,” the president declared.