President Donald Trump expressed his vision for “a strong and unified West” at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday and called on Europe to abandon the culture it has cultivated over the past decade.

Trump said European policies in recent history have been “destructive,” leading to “lower economic growth, lower standards of living, lower birth rates, more socially disruptive migration, more vulnerability to hostile foreign adversaries, and much, much smaller militaries.”

“The United States cares greatly about the people of Europe. We really do. I mean, look, I am derived from Europe — Scotland and Germany. One hundred percent Scotland, my mother. One hundred percent German, my father,” he said. “And we believe deeply in the bonds we share with Europe as a civilization.”

The president contended that energy, immigration, trade, and economic growth must be the top focuses of those who desire “a strong and united West.”

“Europe and those countries have to do their thing; they have to get out of the culture that they’ve created over the last ten years. It’s horrible what they’re doing to themselves. They’re destroying themselves,” he continued.

Trump declared the United States wants “strong allies, not seriously weakened ones.”

“We want Europe to be strong. Ultimately, these are matters of national security, and perhaps no current issue makes the situation more clear than what’s currently going on with Greenland,” he added.

Trump also argued that the United States is the only nation capable of defending Greenland, which he has set out to acquire for national security purposes.

“Every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We’re a great power, much greater than people even understand,” he said.

In his speech, the president told world leaders and elites that he would not seek to take Greenland by “force.”