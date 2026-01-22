An illegal alien in Bulloch County, Georgia, is accused of viciously raping an 11-year-old girl at knifepoint in her home, in front of her 10-year-old sister, whom he also threatened with the knife.

Kenneth Moreno Guzman, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and charged with rape, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, first-degree cruelty to children, first-degree home invasion, false imprisonment, burglary, aggravated assault with a knife, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

According to police, in the middle of the night on January 12, Guzman broke into the victim’s home and raped her at knifepoint in front of her sister. Guzman allegedly threatened the victim’s sister with the knife as well.

After Guzman fled the residence, police say the sisters ran to tell their parents what had just occurred. Their parents quickly called the police, and Guzman was arrested on January 15.

Police said Guzman is an illegal alien who crossed the southern border about five years ago.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have lodged a detainer of Guzman, seeking custody of him should he be released from jail. Police said there is no scenario where Guzman gets released before prosecutors secure a conviction against him.

“I will tell you that he will not be released from Bulloch County custody under any circumstances until the case is disposed of in court,” Bulloch County Sheriff’s Captain Todd Hutchens told local media. “So, he will remain in our custody throughout the court proceedings and likely go from our custody to the prison system.”

