Vice President JD Vance told thousands of pro-life advocates at the 53rd annual March for Life on Friday not to lose hope over the Trump administration’s handling of abortion and detailed how they are “undoing evils” of the Biden administration.

“I must address an elephant in the room…a fear that some of you have that not enough progress has been made, that not enough has happened in the political arena, that we’re not going fast enough, that our politics have failed to answer the clarion call to life that this march represents, and that all of us, I believe, hold in our hearts,” Vance said to the massive crowd gathered at the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the largest annual human rights demonstration. “And I want you to know that I hear you, and that I understand there will inevitably be debates within this movement.”

“We love each other, but we’re going to have open conversations about how best to use our political system to advance life, how prudential we must be in the cause of advancing human life. I think these are good, honest, and natural debates. And frankly, they’re not just good for all of you — they help keep people like me honest, and that’s an important thing,” he continued. “But I think all of us also have to remember that we are commanded to ‘let not our hearts be troubled.'”

“I look at this crowd and I see young people for whom Dobbs is the only world they’ve ever known,” he continued, referring to the Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had invented a constitutional right to abortion. “And I see people with just a little bit more gray in their hair, who for 50 years, toiled to live in a country where questions of life would be answered by ‘We the People’ rather than tyrants in robes.”

“All of us have heard their stories: They’ve heard of the movement betrayed, of taking one step forward and then two steps back and then three steps forward after that. They know stories of heartbreak and of triumph. Some of them I’ve known very personally from ballot issues that I fought very hard for, some of which have gone the right way and some of which have gone the wrong way,” he continued. “And I remember friends of mine who spent their entire lives fighting for the unborn without ever seeing the victories that have accumulated in recent years.”

Vance asked the crowd to “look where the fight for life stood just one decade ago” compared to “where it stands today.”

“We have made tremendous strides over the last year, and we’re going to continue to make strides over the next three years to come. But I’m a realist. I know that there is still much road ahead to travel together. Take heart: take heart in how far we’ve come, but don’t lose sight of why we march,” he said. “And so long as you are out there marching for life, I hope you know that the vice president of the United States will march with you.”

Vance made the comments amid concerns among conservatives and pro-life activists about the Hyde Amendment, which bars taxpayer funds from going toward most abortions, and the abortion pill, which was heavily deregulated by the Obama and Biden administration. Specifically, Republicans have called on the Trump administration to conduct a safety review of mifepristone, the first drug used in a two-drug medication abortion regimen, and to reverse the Biden administration’s mail-order abortion scheme allowing the pills to be sent via mail across the country.

During his speech, the vice president exhaustively detailed how the Trump administration has been working at “undoing evils” perpetrated by the rabidly pro-abortion Biden administration.

“Now some of our work over the last year has been very straightforward and very easy. We started by undoing the evils we saw under the previous administration, like for example, throwing priests and grandmothers in prison for praying outside a clinic. That’s over. We stopped it,” Vance said, referring the Biden administration’s persecution of peaceful pro-life activists.

“Where the previous administration mandated taxpayer funding for abortions, including travel costs across the entire government, this administration ended it” he continued. “And over the past year, we built steadily upon the victories of the president’s first term. We have secured religious freedom in the United States of America once again — that was important. We have ended the censorship of Christians, Jews, and other Americans of faith who are punished simply for following their faith in public life. We’ve expanded conscience protections for healthcare workers and defended faith-based foster care and adoption. We gutted Biden-era rules and ensured that no none, no nurse, no pharmacist, and no physician, has to check their faith and their values at the door of their workplace. And under the last administration, under President Biden and congressional Democrats, the power of government we know was marshaled against us, against our faith, against our families, and most importantly, against the most vulnerable — that stopped with the Trump administration, and it is not coming back.”

Vance also talked about the Trump administration’s effort to promote pro-family policies, like boosting the Child Tax Credit; Trump Accounts, a pilot program that contributes $1,000 for children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028; and trying to put homeownership within reach for young families by barring Wall Street from purchasing single-family homes.

“You may not think this is connected to the pro-life cause, but when we ensure that real families, moms and dads, instead of Wall Street have access to American homes, we help create that important culture of life,” Vance said.

The vice president additionally touted the administration’s decision this week to investigate pandemic-era loans to Planned Parenthood affiliates and to bar the use of aborted fetal tissue in scientific research. Vance also took the opportunity to announce the “historic expansion” of the Mexico City Policy, which blocks U.S. taxpayer dollars from supporting foreign organizations that perform or actively promote abortion in other nations.

“And a lot of you may know that under the Biden administration, they used Medicaid and other programs to launder your tax dollars into abortion money all over the United States of America,” he continued. “And with the help of our Republican majorities in Congress, with the working families tax cuts, we stopped that practice once and for all. It’s illegal now — exactly as it should be.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.