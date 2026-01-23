Mexico Created ‘Migrant TV’ to Coordinate Migrant Political Action Inside America

In his new book, The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon , New York Times bestselling investigative author and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer chronicles the Mexican government’s creation of “Migrant TV” to coordinate migrant political action in the United States.

Schweizer details how Migrant TV, which reached millions of Mexicans living in America, both provided positive coverage of then-Democrat presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead up to the 2024 election and featured negative coverage of President Donald Trump and his campaign.

“In 2024, mobilization of Mexican assets for American elections was the order of the day. The Mexican government launched a television channel called TV Migrante (Migrant TV) and beamed it out to the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the United States,” Schweizer writes. “While the programming featured some practical advice, the government-funded channel also bombarded the audience in the US with political messages.”

“The channel ran glowing videos about Kamala Harris. On the other hand, they fed migrants a diet of reports on candidate Trump’s ‘fake news and lies,’” he continues. “They also repeatedly played the Migrant Anthem as a call to arms for migrants living in the United States, reminding them to do their duty for their country.”

Migrant TV continued to offer critical coverage of Trump, as well as his administration, after he was sworn into the presidency for a second time.



“After Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, the Mexican government used Migrant TV to beam messages to millions of Mexicans living in the US, such as ‘Racism, Hate, and Business: The Trumpist Model,’” Schweizer writes. “They also ran slick stories about how ‘the United States Department of Homeland Security has become the main spokesperson for hatred against migrants’ and stories about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s ‘repressive machinery.’”

Schweizer hammers the American media for its silence on the Mexican government’s efforts to influence America’s “internal politics” and contrasts the lack of coverage with intense focus on “Russian interference” among the American media.

“The American media failed to report on the Mexican government’s massive interference in American domestic politics,” according to Schweizer. “While news reports of Russia buying Facebook ads and running social media campaigns have garnered cries of Russian interference, Mexico’s far wider and more aggressive efforts are ignored. “

“Indeed, Mexico and other foreign actors have become particularly assertive in their involvement in American internal politics at a level that would not be tolerated if the United States were doing the same in their countries,” he continues. “Rather than denouncing this foreign interference, American progressives have embraced it, all in the name of the resistance to Trump.”

Despite Migrant TV’s spin to seemingly boost Harris and drive voters away from Trump in 2024, Trump performed overwhelmingly well with Hispanic voters compared to his previous presidential campaigns. According to a Pew Research Center analysis, 48 percent of Latinos polled said they voted for Trump in 2024, up from 36 percent in the 2020 election and 28 percent in 2016.

While Trump showed a stead gain in Hispanic support from 2016-2024, Democrat presidential candidates over the last three cycles hemorrhaged support among the community. In 2016, then-Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton pulled 66 percent of Latino support, while former President Joe Biden drew 61 percent in 2020 and Harris garnered 51 percent of the vote nationally in 2024, per the Pew Research Center analysis.

Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.