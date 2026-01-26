White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt ripped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) for claiming he “believes in law and order,” and accused him of spreading “malicious lies about federal law enforcement officers.”

In a post on X, Leavitt responded to a post from Walz in which he stated that President Donald Trump “needs to pull his 3,000 untrained agents out of Minnesota” before another person is killed.

Leavitt continued to point out that Walz had “allowed rioters to burn Minneapolis in the summer of 2020.”

“Tim Walz does NOT believe in law and order,” Leavitt wrote. “No amount of propaganda from his allies in the liberal media will convince the American people otherwise. Under the incompetent leadership of Tim Walz, Minnesota oversaw massive fraud schemes that resulted in tens of billions of dollars in stolen American taxpayer funds.”

Leavitt’s post continued in part:

Walz refuses to allow local and state law enforcement to cooperate with ICE in arresting and removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota communities. Since President Trump took office, Walz has released nearly 500 criminal illegal aliens back onto Minnesota’s streets instead of transferring them to federal law enforcement custody. Walz has spread malicious lies about federal law enforcement officers, placing targets on the backs of the men and women who risk their lives every day to remove illegal alien murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members from our streets. Walz wants chaos which is why he’s repeatedly encouraged left-wing agitators to stalk and record federal officers in the middle of unlawful operations, leading to officers being doxxed, targeted, impeded, and placed in extremely dangerous situations.

“President Trump will never back down on his core promise to deport violent illegal criminals from American communities — a promise that nearly 80 million Americans voted for, over the Open Borders Agenda of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” Leavitt added.

Leavitt pointed out how in “states like Florida and Texas,” and even in the nation’s capital, “when there is cooperation among law enforcement, there is peace and safety.”

As Breitbart News’s Bob Price reported Saturday, Trump accused Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of “inciting insurrection” in the aftermath of a Border Patrol agent-involved shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead.

“The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America. LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB!”