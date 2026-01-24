Trump Fires Back at Frey: ‘Mayor and Governor Are Inciting Insurrection’

President Donald J. Trump delivered a forceful rebuke Saturday to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, accusing both leaders of “inciting insurrection” through their handling of the Border Patrol agent‑involved shooting and the violent unrest that followed. In a sharply worded statement, Trump said state and local officials abandoned law enforcement, misled the public about the circumstances of the shooting, and are now attempting to shift blame onto federal agents as chaos engulfs the city.

During a Saturday press conference following the shooting by Border Patrol agents of an armed assailant, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued an ultimatum to President Trump, demanding, “End this immigration operation, and safety will be restored in the city,” Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported.

The president quickly fired back in a post on Truth Social, writing, “LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”

The president asserted that Mayor Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz continue to fire up the anti-ICE rhetoric as a “Cover up” for the Somali fraud scheme currently being investigated by the Department of Justice.

The president wrote:

Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account? And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota? We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy. We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW. Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud.

He went on to say that Frey and Walz are “inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America. LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB!”

As tensions continue to rise in Minneapolis, Trump’s remarks underscore the widening rift between federal authorities and city leadership over immigration enforcement and public safety. With federal investigators still examining the circumstances of the shooting and chaos spreading across the city, the clash between the White House and Minnesota officials appears poised to intensify. For now, Trump is making clear that federal operations will continue — and that he views the rhetoric coming from Minneapolis leaders not as a call for calm, but as a direct challenge to the agents tasked with enforcing the law.