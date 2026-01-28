The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the arrests of 16 individuals in Minnesota for allegedly rioting and assaulting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including a Somali immigrant who recently went viral for saying that “being Somali isn’t just eating bananas with rice.”

“I am on the ground in Minneapolis today. Federal agents have arrested 16 Minnesota rioters for allegedly assaulting federal law enforcement — people who have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement agents,” Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X:

We expect more arrests to come. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Nothing will stop President Trump and this Department of Justice from enforcing the law.

[Emphasis added]

Among those arrested is 23-year-old Nasra Ahmed, a Somali American, who recently went viral online when, during a press conference, she said, “Being Somali isn’t just eating bananas with rice.”

“It’s like, it’s a, it’s a… it’s kind of like the bananas and rice,” Ahmed said. “It’s like that combination of banana and rice, but you, you, you’re gonna get what I mean.”

Ahmed, at the press conference, accused ICE agents of using racial slurs against her and assaulting her while she was being arrested. Ahmed said she was unjustly held by ICE for two days.

Also arrested are Christina Rank, Abdikadir Noor, Madeline Tschida, Nitzana Flores, Helicity Borowska, Quentin Williams, William Vermie, Paul Johnson, Gillian Etherington, Joshua Doyle, Kirubele Adbebe, Margaret Sager, Ilan Wilson-Soler, Alice Valentine, and Matrim Charlebois.

