Anti-ICE Gang Attacks L.A. Restaurant After Mistaking TSA Agents for ICE

A gang of organized anti-ICE activists menaced a Los Angeles Korean BBQ restaurant after mistaking federal Air Marshals for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

The raucous agitators gathered outside L.A.’s Ten-Raku in Lynwood on Wednesday night after activists began reporting over apps such as Signal that some agents were eating in the establishment, the Daily Mail reported.

The activists began harassing the restaurant and its customers by blaring airhorns, whistles and yelling chants.

But when the activists were confronted about mistaking a group of Air Marshals, who work for the TSA, for ICE agents, one protester waved it off as simply a “mistake” and insisted that ICE agents also make mistakes.

KTTV-TV reported that the restaurant called the L.A. Sheriff’s Department to restore order and inform the protesters that they were mistaken about the TSA operatives.

No arrests were made.

Radical anti-ICE activists have been repeatedly making “mistakes” like this across the country.

In New York, for instance, activists gathered outside the Hilton Garden Inn, in Tribeca, to protest against the ICE agents they thought were staying there. However, there was never any evidence presented to prove that ICE agents were in the hotel.

In another case, left-wing activists began circulating rumors that ICE had booked 100 hotel rooms at a Milwaukee hotel, spurring protests at the establishment. But the rumors turned out to be false.

