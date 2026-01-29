The Angel Mom of Megan Bos, the 37-year-old woman found dead and decapitated in a garbage can on an illegal alien’s property in the sanctuary state of Illinois, is defending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents against attacks from the organized left.

This week, Angel Mom Jennifer Bos appeared in a video from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) where she tells her daughter’s story and defends ICE agents.

Last year, 52-year-old illegal alien Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez of Mexico was charged with concealing a corpse, abusing a corpse, and obstruction of justice after police found Megan Bos’s dead body in a garbage can on his property.

Bos was reported missing in March 2025 after having disappeared the month prior. Her decapitated body was later found on Mendoza-Gonzalez’s property, stuffed in a garbage can filled with bleach, seemingly in an attempt to conceal her remains.

Public outrage ensued when an Illinois judge allowed Mendoza-Gonzalez to walk free rather than holding him in jail or turning him over to ICE agents, thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s (D) sanctuary state policy.

As a result, ICE agents located and arrested Mendoza-Gonzalez to take him off the streets.

“I hate that ICE is being treated the way they are. Please hold strong, please keep doing it, please don’t give up,” Jennifer Bos said:

I know, for me, I’m so grateful that you’re doing it. And there’s so many people who are so grateful that you’re there doing that. Every crime that is committed by somebody who does not belong here is a crime that could have been prevented. It didn’t have to happen. They’re doing horrible things and people like Governor Pritzker are protecting them anyway. We’re just asking to get rid of the criminals who hurt our families. [Emphasis added]

DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said Megan Bos has been “completely abandoned by the sanctuary policies of Illinois and J.B. Pritzker.”

“This is why we do what we do,” McLaughlin said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, DHS is prioritizing the lives of innocent Americans victimized by illegal aliens. We are targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens to stop another preventable tragedy. In fact, 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.