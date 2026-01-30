United States Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, speaking Thursday at the red-carpet world premiere of the new Melania documentary, recounted a personal anecdote about his time with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, while also touching on criticism of the film and the administration’s energy agenda.

In an interview with Breitbart News, United States Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum shared what he wanted the American people to learn about Melania through the film.

He said, “When Catherine and I were elected governor and first lady of North Dakota in November of 2016, that was the same night that President Trump won his first election for president, with Melania. A couple of months later, we had the opportunity to be invited to the White House. We got the lucky draw: Catherine was sitting by the president, and I was sitting by first lady Melania.”

“From that moment on, you’d say this is the ultimate power couple — because with her intelligence, her poise, the five or eight languages she speaks. I mean, the whole thing is quite mystical, and what they’ve done together, and what they do together, and what they’ve done together for the White House — it’s really exceptional,” he said.

Discussing negative coverage of the film, Burgum remarked, “Everybody’s a critic about this president and his life. So it’s no surprise that when a movie comes out, everybody’s going to be a movie critic. I would encourage people to see the movie, and, as I understand, it’s a great behind-the-scenes look at someone, a first lady with incredible humility, poise, intelligence, and a great representative for our country.”

Following a cabinet meeting earlier in the day — the tenth of President Trump’s second term, surpassing the number held during Biden’s presidency — Burgum stated, “President Trump, when he ran on a platform of, ‘Hey, we’re going to have energy abundance. We’re going to have energy dominance. We’re going to be able to sell energy to our friends and allies so they don’t have to buy it from our adversaries. And when we do that, it helps stop wars abroad. It helps bring peace to the world. That helps bring prices down here at home.”

“Because energy is part of the food you eat, Burgum continued. “There’s an energy cost in the food you eat, the clothes you wear, the car you drive, the heat in your home. Like this week with the storm. Lower energy prices mean lower prices for everything.”

“President Trump understands you can’t separate energy from national security. You can’t separate it from our economy. His energy diplomacy is going to go down in history. He’s making it happen. Venezuela, with that move, we’re moving the geopolitical center — which has always been controlled by oil from the Middle East — back to the Western Hemisphere. Brilliant move on his part,” Burgum concluded.