Exclusive — Trump on Already Holding More Cabinet Meeting Than Biden: ‘There’s Never Been an Administration so Transparent as This One’

President Trump spoke with Breitbart News at the Trump-Kennedy Center’s red carpet world premiere of the new Melania documentary, saying his administration was more transparent than the last and pointing to lower gas prices, economic strength, and falling crime.

Breitbart News White House Correspondent Nick Gilbertson pointed out that today marked President Trump’s tenth Cabinet meeting during his current four-year term, compared to just nine held by President Joe Biden over the same period. He asked what that contrast says about the transparency of the Trump administration versus the previous one.

President Trump responded, “I had cameras in my Cabinet meetings—almost all of them—so it’s very transparent. There’s never been an administration so transparent as this one. We had a good Cabinet meeting today. We talked about the economy. The economy is through the roof. Prices are way down. Gasoline is $1.99 a gallon. It was $4 a gallon just a year and a half ago. So, a lot of great things are happening.”

Gilbertson followed up, “Absolutely, and people are going to start seeing some relief with their tax returns coming in April.”

Trump replied, “The great, big, beautiful bill just kicked in, and you’re going to see some tremendous numbers. Prices are down across the board. You know, they like to talk about “affordability”—that was just a term they made up, because they’re the ones who caused the problem. We inherited a mess, and now prices are way down.

“We inherited an open border, with millions of people coming in—and the problems that brings, big problems. Millions of criminals were allowed into our country through an open border, and we’re getting them out. We’re getting them out fast.

“They just announced today that crime in this country is at an all-time low. And that was reported by Democrats—they just released it: crime in this country is at an all-time low.”

Amazon MGM’s Melania documentary will debut in 1,500 theaters across the country this weekend.