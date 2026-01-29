Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds a Cabinet Meeting

President Donald Trump holds a meeting with members of his cabinet at the White House on Thursday, January 29.
The meeting comes following a summit Wednesday where the president, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and other administration officials spoke about Trump Accounts, new government-backed savings accounts being made available for parents to save for their children.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will also attend the premiere of the film Melania this evening.
