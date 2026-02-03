Leading Pro-Life Groups Pour $3.2M into Iowa Midterms

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is partnering with Women Speak Out PAC to spend $3.2 million in the 2026 midterms to elect pro-life leaders Iowa.

The leading pro-life organization said the funds will go toward visiting 500,000 voters in the state by election day to vouch for pro-life conservatives, including Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), who is running for an open U.S. Senate seat, and Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks (R-IA), who is up for reelection. SBA Pro-Life America has endorsed both lawmakers and given them both an A+ on its “National Pro-Life Scorecard” for their record of voting against abortion.

“Ashley Hinson is a tremendous champion for unborn babies and their mothers and will hit the ground running in the U.S. Senate upon the retirement of pro-life Senator Joni Ernst. Hinson introduced the Pregnant Students’ Rights Act, which recently passed the House, to ensure that moms on campus are informed of the life-affirming resources available to them,” SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. “Sadly, Democrats in Washington today prioritize abortion on demand over all else including real choices and support for women. We need voices like Hinson’s to speak for the people and fight back against extremism.”

“Mariannette Miller-Meeks understands every life is precious and she consistently votes and speaks out to protect the unborn and women from abortion,” Dannenfelser continued. “As a physician, veteran, legislator, and mom, she is a tireless advocate for the lives and health of Iowans and all Americans. At a time when Joe Biden’s Covid-era rules still allow mail-order abortion drugs to flood even pro-life states like Iowa, taking more lives than fentanyl and other drugs combined, leadership like hers is more vital than ever.”

Dannenfelser said both women were “instrumental” in passing the Working Families Tax Cut Act, “which defunded the Big Abortion industry of half a billion in taxpayer dollars for the first time in history.”

“It is crucial to elect bold pro-life leaders to the House and Senate this year, as well as a strong pro-life governor to succeed Kim Reynolds who will fiercely protect babies and mothers in Iowa,” she said. “We know the Democrats will be spending millions to defeat pro-life heroes and turn the spigot of forced taxpayer funding for abortion businesses back on. Our passionate canvassers are fired up to stop that from happening, talking to hundreds of thousands of voters right at their doors, and keep Iowa proudly pro-life.”

The ground-effort in Iowa will be championed by the group’s state director Marlene Downing, and the campaign will be largely focused on Des Moines, Davenport, and Cedar Rapids, according to the organization. The group plans to deploy hundreds of canvassers and target pro-life voters who do not consistently participate in midterm elections, as well as “persuadable voters.” The effort will include digital advertising, voter contact mail, and a “robust” early vote campaign, the group said.

SBA Pro-Life America, which boasts “the largest grassroots pro-life voter contact program in the country” said the campaign in Iowa is part of a total $80 million investment in the 2026 midterm cycle to reach 10.5 million voters nationwide in competitive races.