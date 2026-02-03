Siemens Energy is investing $1 billion in the United States to boost production of grid and gas turbine equipment.

Siemens Energy announced the investment in a press release on Tuesday, saying it is “to support strong growth in the U.S. market” as electricity demand increases.

The investment will go toward brownfield expansions, ramping up transformer production and servicing, and surging large gas turbine manufacturing. The expansions will take place in Alabama, Florida, New York, North Carolina, and Texas, and the company is constructing a switchgear plant in Mississippi.

The move will create over 1,500 “highly skilled jobs in the U.S.” Siemens Energy is also scaling up its apprenticeship program, according to the release.

“Siemens Energy has been making things in the United States for more than a century and we are experiencing a once-in-a-generation growth opportunity due to the resurgence of U.S. manufacturing and the growth of artificial intelligence,” Siemens Energy CEO and President Christian Bruch said in a statement.

He added that the Trump administration has “supercharged the energy demand” in the United States:

The current policy environment has contributed to this momentum. The Trump Administration has made energy security, a reliable and resilient grid, and growing U.S. manufacturing jobs a priority. This has supercharged the energy demand which is supporting new investments across the energy sector. We are excited to help write this next chapter of American energy expansion.

Secretary of the Interior and White House National Energy Dominance Chair Doug Burgum lauded Siemens Energy’s investment in a statement on Tuesday.

“This tremendous investment in a critical part of our power grid supply chain underscores President Trump’s success in expanding supply chain access and bringing major manufacturing back to America,” he said.

“We appreciate great partners like Siemens Energy, who proactively partner with the Trump administration for the benefit of the American people, prioritizing critical components to make the United States Energy Dominant!” the secretary added.

White House spokeswoman Tayor Rogers told Breitbart News that the move highlights President Donald Trump’s commitment to reshoring production, creating jobs, and bolstering the power grid.

“This massive investment underscores President Trump’s commitment to reshore American manufacturing, create high-skilled jobs for American workers, and secure our power grid as electricity demand continues to grow,” Rogers said.

“Together, President Trump and private partners are working to make America wealthy and energy dominant again,” she added.