Trump Oversees Lowest Level of Illegal Immigration at Border in Over 50 Years

President Donald Trump has overseen the lowest level of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border in more than 50 years, the Pew Research Center reveals.

In Fiscal Year 2025, which includes almost four months of the end of the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) apprehended fewer than 238,000 illegal aliens at the southern border.

Compare those apprehensions to Fiscal Year 2024, President Joe Biden’s last full fiscal year in office, when more than 1.5 million illegal aliens were apprehended at the border, as well as Fiscal Year 2023 with more than two million apprehended and Fiscal Year 2022 reaching over 2.2 million.

“The 2025 total was the lowest in any fiscal year since 1970, according to historical data from the Border Patrol,” the Pew Research Center finds.

When Pew researchers reviewed only months where Trump served as president in Fiscal Year 2025, they found that fewer than 10,000 illegal aliens had been apprehended each month — the lowest level of monthly illegal immigration in over 25 years.

In addition, on Wednesday, the Trump administration announced the ninth consecutive month in which there were no illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior.

“Every individual apprehended was processed according to law — a milestone unmatched in modern border history,” the administration’s press release states.

