Report: Gregory Bovino ‘Asked to Leave’ Las Vegas Bar

Former Border Patrol Commander Gregory K. Bovino was reportedly “asked to leave” a bar in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a recent report.

The Bottled Blonde confirmed to The Daily Beast that while the bar “does not engage in political activity or affiliations,” Bovino was asked to leave the business after they became “aware of the individual’s presence.” While at the bar on January 30, Bovino was “photographed drinking red wine and laughing with a group of male acolytes.”

“Upon becoming aware of the individual’s presence, the patron was asked to leave the premises and was escorted out by staff in accordance with venue policy to maintain a safe and orderly environment for all patrons,” the bar told the outlet.

Per the outlet, three days after the Trump administration sent Bovino “back to his old El Centro sector in California” Bovino was seen at the Bottled Blonde:

Three days later, on Jan. 30, Bovino was filmed in Bottled Blonde swigging from a large glass of red and laughing with a group of younger men. Footage and stills taken after his removal from the bar showed him heading down Las Vegas Boulevard with the same group. It is not known who the men were in relation to Bovino.

“Bottled Blonde does not engage in political activity or affiliations,” the bar explained in a statement to the outlet. “As a private business, Bottled Blonde reserves the right to refuse service to any patron at its discretion.”

After a Border Patrol agent-involved shooting occurred, leading to the death of Alex Pretti, 37, several reports surfaced that Bovino was being sent back to his old job with the El Centro sector.

After the death of Pretti, President Donald Trump also announced that he would be sending Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota.

Pretti’s death came after Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in early January. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accused Good of weaponizing her vehicle against ICE agents.