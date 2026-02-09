Louisiana: Illegal Alien Accused of Breaking into Neighbor’s Home, Raping Her

An illegal alien is accused of breaking into his neighbor’s home and raping her in Livingston Parish, Louisiana.

Irlando Giron, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and charged with first-degree rape, aggravated assault with a firearm, home invasion, and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to police, on February 6, an armed Giron allegedly broke into the woman’s home and raped her. The firearm, police allege, was stolen from Texas.

While the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, Giron was arrested at another residence on the street.

“This appears to be an isolated incident,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jarson Ard said.

“There was no forced entry found on scene. I want to remind you to secure your homes: lock doors, invest in a good lighting system, make sure any cameras are in working order,” Ard said. “The perpetrator in this case now sits behind bars. Join me in praying for the victim in this case.”

