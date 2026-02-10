Nine Reported Dead After British Columbia School Shooting

Nine innocents are dead, and a suspect is deceased following a school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, according to the CBC.

The incident occurred at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

The Associated Press (AP) reported “at least seven” were killed in the shooting and noted that the incident was followed by a “lockdown and secure and hold” at the secondary school as well as Tumbler Ridge Elementary School.

FOX News noted that Peace River South School District responded to the lockdown by posting a statement, which said, in part, “[The district is] aware of a lockdown and secure and hold at Tumbler Ridge Secondary and Tumbler Ridge Elementary schools.”

They added, “We are asking people to have patience as we work with the RCMP.”

Peace River South legislative assembly member Larry Neufeld said, “I am aware of the active shooter situation currently unfolding in Tumbler Ridge, and my thoughts are with residents as this situation continues to develop. I have been in direct contact with the Solicitor General to receive updates and to ensure all necessary provincial resources are being made available to support local law enforcement and emergency responders.”

Police indicated the shooting suspect died from a “self-inflicted injury.”

