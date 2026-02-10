Watch Live: Karoline Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, February 10.

Leavitt will brief the media following the latest revelation from the files from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation that revealed President Donald Trump contacted law enforcement to investigate the disgraced pedophile and his associate Ghislane Maxwell.

CNBC reports Trump personally called the then-Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter “to tell him ‘thank goodness you’ [are] stopping [Epstein], everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Reiter told the FBI in October 2019, according to the FBI document, known as a 302.

The document stated whistleblower Trump “was one of the very first people to call” the police when word spread Epstein was under investigation.

This simple fact defies the president’s opponents who have since spread lies and falsehoods about his relationship with Epstein and convicted associate Maxwell.