President Donald Trump dismissed sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as “disgusting” and decried his procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell as “evil” back in 2006, a now-retired cop informed FBI agents in 2019. The revelation is contained in a newly unsealed court document released Monday by the Department of Justice.

CNBC reports Trump personally called the then-Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter “to tell him ‘thank goodness you’ [are] stopping [Epstein], everyone has known he’s been doing this,” Reiter told the FBI in October 2019, according to the FBI document, known as a 302.

The document stated Trump “was one of the very first people to call” the police when word spread Epstein was under investigation.

Trump said in the call he distanced himself from Epstein, according to the document, claiming he “got the hell out of there” when around Epstein with teenagers present.

The outlet notes, “Reiter’s name is redacted from the 302. But the document identifies the interview subject as the person who had been Palm Beach’s police chief at the time of the department’s investigation of Epstein, who was Reiter.”

Reiter told the Miami Herald, which first reported the document, Trump called him in 2006, after the police department’s probe of Epstein became publicly known.

Trump told Reiter he had thrown Epstein out of his club, Mar-a-Lago, which is located in Palm Beach, the summary said.

“Trump told him [Reiter] people in New York knew Epstein was disgusting,” according to the FBI’s 302 summary of its interview with Reiter.

“Trump said Maxwell was Epstein’s operative, ‘she is evil and to focus on her,’ ” the FBI said in the 302.

The document came to light hours after Maxwell’s lawyer called on Trump to grant her executive clemency so she could speak “honestly” about what she knows.

Maxwell, earlier Monday, repeatedly refused to testify to a House committee.