The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of an illegal alien accused of raping three children in Asheville, North Carolina.

Juan Ramon Juarez-Talamantes, a 29-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and charged with three counts of statutory rape.

The first alleged sexual assault occurred in July 2024, while police investigated the alleged second assault in September 2025. Juarez-Talamantes was hit with the third count of statutory rape after police identified another victim in January of this year.

While Juarez-Talamantes remains at Buncombe County Detention Center, ICE agents have lodged a detainer to ensure that he is not released back into the community, should he be released by local police for any reason.

“This depraved sicko is charged with raping three children. This criminal illegal alien has no place in American communities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“We are calling on Asheville sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this pedophile back into our communities to prey on more innocent children,” McLaughlin said. “If politicians allow state and local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE, we can get criminals like this out of our country.”

Buncombe County remains a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate with ICE agents. According to agency officials, some 1,400 ICE detainers have not been honored by local law enforcement in North Carolina.

