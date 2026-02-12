Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) claimed Wednesday that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi spied on her search history as she viewed files on a government computer related to the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Jayapal made her accusations after a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Bondi answered questions and allegedly had a printout showing Jayapal’s search history, ABC News reported Thursday.

In a social media post, Jayapal wrote, “It is totally inappropriate and against the separations of powers for the DOJ to surveil us as we search the Epstein files. Bondi showed up today with a burn book that held a printed search history of exactly what emails I searched. That is outrageous and I intend to pursue this and stop this spying on members.”

Jayapal was searching on a monitored government computer.

In July, she tried to tie President Donald Trump to the Epstein files, saying he was “hiding something” about those materials, per Breitbart News.

Breitbart News reported Tuesday:

President Donald Trump dismissed sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as “disgusting” and decried his procurer, Ghislaine Maxwell as “evil” back in 2006, a now-retired cop informed FBI agents in 2019. The revelation is contained in a newly unsealed court document released Monday by the Department of Justice.

Before Wednesday’s hearing, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released millions of pages from the Epstein files which were “disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law enacted after months of public and political pressure that requires the government to open its files on the late financier and his confidant and onetime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell,” the Associated Press (AP) reported January 30.

Regarding spying, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel revealed in October that several Republican senators and a representative had their private communications allegedly tracked by former special counsel Jack Smith when former President Joe Biden (D) was in office, according to Breitbart News.

“That abuse of power ends now. Under my leadership, the FBI will deliver truth and accountability, and never again be weaponized against the American people,” Patel said.

During President Joe Biden’s (D) administration, Jayapal was silent about Epstein and about Smith’s illegal spying on congressional leaders.

Regarding the recent Epstein file release, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said she was reading the documents and also claimed the DOJ was monitoring what documents members of Congress were reviewing.

“Yes. I will confirm. DOJ is tracking the Epstein documents Members of Congress search for, open, and review. I was able to navigate the system today and I won’t disclose how or the nature of how; but confirmed the DOJ is TAGGING ALL DOCUMENTS Members of Congress search, open and review,” she said Wednesday:

“Based on how I confirmed this, there are timestamps associated with this tracking,” Mace added.