More Parents Protest Teachers Using Kids for Anti-ICE Events

Parents across the country are finally starting to speak out to oppose the teachers and administrators who are leading kids out of school grounds to participate in violent anti-ICE protests.

One parent has gone viral for his reaction after a school forced his child to attend an anti-ICE protest. He recorded a video claiming that his kid is being expelled because he posted a video complaining about the teacher-led protests.

A parent of a kid in Washington State is seen on video pulling her daughter out of school over a school-approved protest rally and confronting school officials over the protests.

Another Washington parent pulled her child out of school when she heard they were participating in an anti-ICE protest.

Libs of TikTok posted a video showing parents in a Columbus, Ohio, suburb are also speaking out against the anti-ICE protests at schools.

In fact, schools in Seattle even allowed kids to walk out of the classroom for a Seahawks celebration despite that the district did not approve the walkout.

Radio host Ari Hoffman spotlighted the decision by Seattle schools to deny kids a day off to attend the Seahawks parade.

“They are allowed to leave school to riot against ICE, but not attend the parade,” he wrote on X.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston