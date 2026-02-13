WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump touted low inflation on Friday while departing the White House en route to Fort Bragg with first lady Melania Trump.

Trump greeted reporters as he prepared to board Marine One to highlight the 2.4 percent year-over-year inflation in January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

“So the inflation numbers just announced, as you know, are way down, and we have it back on track. We had the worst inflation in the history of our country, and now we have very modest inflation, which is what you want to have,” he said.

Meanwhile, core consumer prices, which do not account for food and energy, rose 2.5 percent over the year, and 0.3 percent month-over-month. Core inflation in January was at its lowest level since March 2021, as Breitbart News Economics Editor John Carney noted.

Real wages rose by $1,400 for private-sector workers in Trump’s first full year back in office, according to the White House, after Bidenflation eroded Americans’ buying power and caused real wage losses.

“Today’s expectation-beating CPI report proves that President Trump has defeated Joe Biden’s inflation crisis: overall inflation fell, and real wages grew by $1,400 in President Trump’s first year in office,” White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai said in a statement Friday.

“Housing inflation notably continues to cool, while prescription drug prices actually fell in 2025 — with even more price relief ahead for American patients thanks to President Trump’s Most Favored Nation drug pricing deals and the Great Healthcare Plan,” he added.

He emphasized the U.S. “economy is set to turbocharge even further through long-overdue interest rate cuts from the Fed.”

In a release, the White House noted that since the president returned to office in January 2025, real wages are $1,700 for goods-producing and manufacturing workers, $2,100 for construction workers, and $2,400 for miners.

“Joe Biden crashed the economy,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday. “Whether it was Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, these policies were a disaster for the American people. As I said, 21.5 percent cumulative inflation, loss of real purchasing power.”