Trump Vows Voter ID for Midterms With or Without Congress

President Donald Trump wrote in Truth Social posts that there will be voter identification requirements for the 2026 midterm elections whether Congress approves them or not, explaining that he intends to present legal arguments in the form of an Executive Order.

In a Friday post on Truth Social, Trump stated:

“The Democrats refuse to vote for Voter I.D., or Citizenship. The reason is very simple — They want to continue to cheat in Elections. This was not what our Founders desired. I have searched the depths of Legal Arguments not yet articulated or vetted on this subject, and will be presenting an irrefutable one in the very near future. There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not! Also, the People of our Country are insisting on Citizenship, and No Mail-In Ballots, with exceptions for Military, Disability, Illness, or Travel. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

In a second post, Trump further detailed his stance:

“We cannot let the Democrats get away with NO VOTER I.D. any longer. These are horrible, disingenuous CHEATERS. They have all sorts of reasons why it shouldn’t be passed, and then boldly laugh in the backrooms after their ridiculous presentations. If it weren’t such a serious matter, it would be considered a TOTAL JOKE! No Voter I.D. is even crazier, and more ridiculous, than Men playing in Women’s Sports, Open Borders, or Transgender for Everyone. Republicans must put this at the top of every speech — It is a CAN’T MISS FOR RE-ELECTION IN THE MIDTERMS, AND BEYOND! Even Democrat Voters agree, 85%, that there should be Voter I.D. It’s only the Political “Leaders,” Crooked Losers like Schumer and Jeffries, that have no shame, and explain why it’s “racist,” and every other thing that they can think of. This is an issue that must be fought, and must be fought, NOW! If we can’t get it through Congress, there are Legal reasons why this SCAM is not permitted. I will be presenting them shortly, in the form of an Executive Order. I hope the Supreme Court realizes, as they “painstakingly” review the very simple topic of Country Saving Tariffs (Those same Tariffs that have been used, by other Countries, against the U.S.A. to drain it of its Treasure and Security — for many years!), and all sorts of other things, that are making our Country Rich, Powerful, and Safe Again, that these Corrupt and Deranged Democrats, if they ever gain power, will not only be adding two States to our roster of 50, with all of the baggage thereto, but will also PACK THE COURT with a total of 21 Supreme Court Justices, THEIR DREAM, which they will submit easily and rapidly when they immediately move to terminate the Filibuster, probably in their first week, or sooner. Our Country will never be the same if they allow these demented and evil people to knowingly, and happily, destroy it. Thank you for your attention to this matter — SAVE AMERICA! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

Trump’s comments come one day after the House passed Rep. Chip Roy’s (R-TX) SAVE America Act by a 218-213 vote. Only one House Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), voted in favor of the measure.

The legislation would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register for federal elections and photo identification at the ballot box. It would also direct states to maintain voter rolls purged of ineligible individuals and allow information sharing between state election officials and federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, to verify citizenship. If non-citizens are found registered, DHS could pursue immigration cases.

House Republicans have framed the legislation as central to election integrity following what they describe as record illegal immigration during former President Joe Biden’s term. Republican Study Committee Chairman Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) said Republicans were given a mandate after Trump’s 2024 victory to deliver on election security. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) called the bill a commonsense measure to ensure only American citizens vote in American elections, while Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) described it as constitutional and focused on security.

During a retreat at the Trump-Kennedy Center on January 6, Trump told House Republicans they should insist on voter ID and declared that the SAVE America Act has his total endorsement.

The bill now faces a 60-vote threshold in the Senate due to the filibuster. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has claimed the legislation will not receive Democrat support, previously describing it as Jim Crow 2.0 and arguing it would discriminate against married women whose names have changed and individuals lacking certain documentation.

Roy called that argument a complete red herring and noted the legislation was revised to allow affidavits to address name changes, as well as provisional ballot accommodations for those with religious objections to photo identification.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has also opposed the measure, arguing that states are empowered to conduct elections and insisting that Republicans are attempting to nationalize election administration. Jeffries cited a Pew Research poll showing broad public support for voter ID requirements but maintained that the SAVE Act constitutes voter suppression.