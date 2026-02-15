Exclusive — Rep. Barry Moore: Democrats Fighting SAVE America Act to Retain Support from ‘Outsiders’

Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), the Trump-endorsed candidate for Alabama’s opening U.S. Senate seat, blasted Democrat senators for fighting the House-passed SAVE America Act, accusing them of needing “outsiders” to maintain their power in an exclusive interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

The election integrity bill, also endorsed by President Donald Trump, passed the U.S. House of Representatives last week with the support of just one Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX).

Sponsored by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), the bill is an updated version of the initial Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which was passed by the House in April 2025 but never taken up in the Senate.

If passed, the legislation would require people to provide a U.S. passport or birth certificate to register to vote.

The act is again facing trouble in the Senate, where it has faced a near-unanimous rejection from Democrats and does not have the support to make the 60-vote threshold to bypass the filibuster.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) have vocally criticized it as it is, and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has “long insisted he believes elections should be run by states without federal interference or mandates,” NBC News reported.

Calling the Republican Party under Trump the “America First movement,” Moore told Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle that the “Democrats’ only play is to go hard left and then allow illegals, people who are not citizens, to vote because American citizens don’t want what they’re trying to shove down our throats.”

“These are 80-20 issues, like men in women’s sports [and] all this stuff, they’re trying to do it,” the Senate candidate said. “They are so tone deaf to the American people right now that I think that’s why they’re fighting the SAVE Act. It is because they need outsiders, people who are not Americans — who want to get on the dole, who want to come here, and they will do whatever it takes to maintain power.”

Despite reports that the legislation is “expected to be dead on arrival in the Senate,” Trump declared last week that there will be voter identification requirements for the upcoming midterm elections, whether Congress approves them or not, explaining that he intends to present legal arguments in the form of an executive order.

Pointing to a Pew Research Center survey showing that voter ID is overwhelmingly popular amongst all Americans of different ethnic backgrounds, Moore highlighted that even CNN shared those statistics:

“We need to blow through this thing, because — even if you look at the polling, you’re talking about CNN — 82 percent of Hispanic Americans want this, 78 percent, I believe, of black America,” the congressman told Boyle. “So that tells you that those people that are here, who are citizens, who are in this country the right way, and who are born and raised, or whatever that looks like — they really legitimately want just American citizens electing American leaders.”

Agreeing with Boyle’s assertion that Democrats misrepresent their positions to the far-left, Moore added, “Yeah, brother, you’re right. They lie to their base. And these 80-20 issues, they ignore them. They are truly tone deaf. But it’s going to cost them, and I think it’s going to cost them in a big way.”

