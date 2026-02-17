Legislation introduced in Oklahoma would restrict the application of certain foreign laws in state courts and limit foreign ownership or control of land and critical infrastructure, lawmakers behind the measures told Breitbart News exclusively.

State Representative Gabe Woolley introduced House Joint Resolution 1040, which would prohibit Oklahoma courts from applying Sharia law or other foreign legal systems in judicial decisions. The proposal is framed in the press release as an effort to ensure courts remain grounded in the United States Constitution and Oklahoma law.

Responding to critics who have raised concerns about religious liberty, Woolley told Breitbart News, “While we recognize that Americans enjoy freedom of religion, this resolution is a step to protect homeland security and Oklahomans’ constitutional rights — rights that Islam and Sharia law do not adhere to. Sharia law is a political ideology presented as a religion. It is a Trojan horse used to infiltrate free and independent nations, such as America, in order to overthrow them and instill and expand Sharia law principles.”

State Senator David Bullard is the Senate author of HJR 1040 and is advancing a related proposal in the upper chamber.

Bullard’s newest version of the proposal, Senate Joint Resolution 15, is a committee substitute directing the Secretary of State to refer a proposed constitutional amendment to voters. The amendment would revise Section 1 of Article VII of the Oklahoma Constitution.

The proposed language states that no court, the state, or any political subdivision, board, agency, or commission created by the Constitution or established by statute shall recognize or enforce any foreign religious code, body of law, custom, or practice that is repugnant to or incompatible with the Oklahoma or U.S. Constitutions. It further provides that any foreign code or practice that does not recognize and protect the same or equivalent individual rights and liberties guaranteed under those constitutions shall be deemed incompatible.

The resolution includes a ballot title explaining that the amendment would prohibit courts and government entities from recognizing or enforcing any foreign code, law, custom, or practice that is in opposition to the state or federal constitutions and asks voters whether it should be approved.

Bullard remarked to Breitbart News, “Since our founding there has been a push to take over western culture by other cultures who are hell bent on destroying freedom. We are the model of freedom that they hope would surrender but never does. The American way is to stand for that which is right no matter the odds and no matter how much we are threatened. This threat is not new, but it is constant. Foreign law or religious codes which run in contradiction to our Christian Heritage of freedom and liberty will try and use our own principles to destroy us. It is now time that we enshrine in our Constitution and laws that we reject anything that is in violation of the principles of our government’s underpinnings. Washington said it this way, ‘If in the opinion of the people the distribution or modification of the constitutional powers be in any particular wrong, let it be corrected by an amendment in the way which the Constitution designates. But let there be no change by usurpation; for though this, in one instance, may be the instrument of good, it is the customary weapon by which free governments are destroyed.’— Farewell Address (1796)”

State Senator Warren Hamilton filed multiple bills related to land ownership and strategic assets. Senate Bill 1679, titled the Preserving Oklahoma Values Act, would establish safeguards intended to reinforce state sovereignty and limit foreign influence. Senate Bill 1672 would restrict foreign ownership of Oklahoma land, and Senate Bill 1963 seeks to protect critical land and infrastructure from acquisition or control by foreign principals.

Hamilton said to Breitbart News, “This is America… In order to own a piece of it, you should be an American. To allow any foreign entity to own a piece of America is treasonous.”

State Senator Julie McIntosh introduced Senate Bill 1784, which would prohibit ownership or influence by terrorist organizations within Oklahoma. According to the press release, the bill is aimed at preventing hostile foreign entities from establishing financial or organizational footholds in the state.

McIntosh stated to Breitbart News, “This legislation will protect Oklahomans while upholding the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. This bill draws a clear, lawful line: taxpayer dollars and state property should never be used to support terrorism, while peaceful speech, religion, and lawful association remain fully protected. We can defend public safety without compromising the freedoms that define America.”

State Senator Micheal Bergstrom introduced Senate Bill 1486, which would designate the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as domestic terrorist organizations under Oklahoma law. The bill is described in the release as addressing concerns about foreign ideological and organizational influence operating within the United States.