Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) is planning to publish a book this fall, adding to the list of potential 2028 Democrat presidential candidates releasing memoirs that could set the stage for their campaigns.

Beshear’s book, which is set to publish on September 22, will reportedly focus on his self-proclaimed Christian faith and how Republicans have supposedly hijacked Christian values, the Washington Post reported.

“Beshear will share what his own faith has meant to him, how it has informed his family and his public life — and serves as a rebuke to how faith has been hijacked, profaned, misused, and corrupted by Donald Trump and other public figures,” Beshear’s publisher, St. Martin’s Publishing Group, said in a statement.

“By regrounding faith in compassion and kindness, he believes we can start to heal as a country,” the publisher continued.

Beshear, who supports abortion on demand and sex-mutilating transgender drugs and surgeries for minors, repeatedly said last year during his tour of South Carolina, “My why is my faith.”

The title of his book is Go and Do Likewise: How We Heal a Broken Country, which nods to the Bible story of the Good Samaritan, according to the report, which notes that Beshear and his wife serve as deacons at their church.

“Beshear is one of many ambitious Democrats who have released or plan to release books that could lay the groundwork for a national campaign. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro published a book last month, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s memoir is set to come out next week,” the Post noted. “Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris published her explosive memoir on the 2024 race in September.”

Beshear has garnered attention for his victories in Kentucky, which went for President Donald Trump by more than 30 points in 2024. The Democrat governor has focused on dinner table issues but argues that Democrats should not avoid divisive social issues.

During his South Carolina tour, he emphasized his faith when calling himself a “proud pro-LGBTQ+ governor” and doubled down on his decision to veto GOP-led bills protecting children from gender ideology and mutilation.

“I said my faith teaches me that all children are children of God, and I didn’t want people picking on those kids,” Beshear said.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.