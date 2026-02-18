Epstein Files Reveals Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘Central Role’ in Setting Up Clinton Global Initiative Despite Hillary Clinton Saying They Had Met ‘On a Few Occasions’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed that she met Jeffrey Epstein-associate Ghislaine Maxwell “on a few occasions” despite widespread reporting that Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding and played a substantial role in the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), one of President Bill Clinton’s signature post-White House endeavors.

The Justice Department released its latest tranche of documents relating to the late Epstein which revealed that Ghislaine Maxwell played a significant role in the Clinton orbit of politics.

Hillary Clinton recently said she had met Maxwell “on a few occasions,” attempting to distance herself from Maxwell and Epstein. Bill Clinton was featured prominently in the Epstein files.

Despite this claim, Maxwell, in her Justice Department interview last year, said she had a “very central” role in setting up the Clinton Global Initiative. She also said Epstein was involved in the effort.

The Epstein files have detailed Maxwell’s integral role in supporting the creation of the Clinton Global Initiative. Maxwell took part in budget discussions for the first CGI conference, discussed issues with Clinton aides, and worked with Publicis Groupe, the company that produced CGI’s first event.

Maxwell even arranged to wire $1 million to pay Publicis for its work on the “Clinton project.” The New York Times noted that the source for the payment remains unclear, and if Epstein provided the funds.

“Ask him to tell you why i million now and where will it be going,” Epstein wrote to Maxwell after she received wiring instructions from Publicis.

The Times provided more context:

Ms. Maxwell’s involvement in the launch of the Clinton Global Initiative took place in 2004, before Mr. Epstein’s 2006 indictment and 2008 guilty plea for solicitation of prostitution with a minor, and long before Ms. Maxwell, a daughter of the media baron Robert Maxwell , was sentenced in 2022 to two decades in prison for conspiring with Mr. Epstein to sexually exploit underage girls. The emails support an assertion Ms. Maxwell made last year in an interview with the Justice Department that she played a key role in helping set up the global conference.