Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien, accused of trying to meet with a 13-year-old girl for sex, after he was previously released from police custody in the sanctuary state of Connecticut.

“These are the types of monsters Connecticut sanctuary politicians are releasing from their jails and onto the streets to perpetuate more crimes against children,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Christian Espinosa-Sarango, an illegal alien from Ecuador, was arrested by ICE agents on February 13 after having been charged with sexual assault, illegal sexual conduct with a child, and enticing minors with a computer in North Haven, Connecticut, in December of last year.

According to police, Espinosa-Sarango allegedly contacted an undercover law enforcement agent posing as the aunt of a 13-year-old girl, asking the undercover agent for photos of the girl and seeking to have sex with her.

Espinosa-Sarango made arrangements to meet up with the girl at a hotel room, but when he arrived, the police arrested and charged him with child sex crimes.

On December 23, 2025, ICE agents lodged a detainer against Espinosa-Sarango, seeking custody of him so that he would not be released back into the community. Thanks to Connecticut’s sanctuary state policy, Espinosa-Sarango was released from jail rather than being turned over to ICE.

On February 13, ICE agents located and arrested Espinosa-Sarango, who attempted to flee and refused to roll down his vehicle window in an effort to evade arrest.

“We need local law enforcement to cooperate with us to get these heinous criminals out of our neighborhoods. Seven of the ten safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. This is a perfect example of why sanctuary policies make Americans less safe,” McLaughlin said. “Thankfully, because of our brave ICE agents, Christian Espinosa-Sarango, a pedophile, will never walk American streets again. Sanctuary politicians must stop releasing pedophiles, murderers, rapists, and kidnappers into our neighborhoods.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.