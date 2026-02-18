Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Black History Month Reception

President Donald Trump holds a reception to celebrate Black History Month at the White House on Wednesday, February 18.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump hosts leaders from the black community at the White House to mark Black History Month and reflect on the Administration’s ongoing efforts to expand economic opportunity, strengthen education, and promote justice for every American,” the White House announced Wednesday.

“Through targeted policies and broad reforms, President Trump has prioritized initiatives that deliver tangible benefits to black families while ensuring prosperity is accessible to every American citizen — fostering a stronger nation united by shared success for all,” the statement continued, highlighting multiple policies of Trump’s second presidency that help black Americans.