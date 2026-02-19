A previously deported illegal alien has died after he opened fire on Charleston County, South Carolina, sheriff deputies during a police chase this month.

On Feb. 11, illegal alien Floriberto Perez-Nieto of Mexico was sought by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office as the main suspect in a shooting the day before. When deputies located Perez-Nieto, they attempted to pull him over, but the illegal alien tried to evade arrest and opened fire — shooting a deputy in the chest.

The deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest and did not sustain any injuries. As a result of Perez-Nieto’s opening fire on deputies, they returned fire, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This criminal illegal alien illegally obtained a firearm and nearly killed a law enforcement officer,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “Thankfully, the officer’s body armor saved his life. There could have been quite a different tragic outcome for this officer and his family.”

DHS officials confirmed on Thursday that Perez-Nieto had previously been arrested after he had crossed the southern border as an unknown got-away. In February 2019, Perez-Nieto was deported from the United States to his native Mexico.

Sometime after this deportation, Perez-Nieto illegally crossed the border again, a felony.

