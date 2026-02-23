Angel Dad Steve Ronnebeck told a room full of establishment media that every American death at the hands of an illegal alien is wholly preventable.

“All these deaths at the hands of illegal immigrants are preventable,” Ronnebeck said during a White House ceremony honoring Angel Families on Monday.

“They could’ve been stopped, we could’ve done so much more, unfortunately … [under President Joe Biden], somebody took their foot off the brakes and put their foot on the accelerator to let these people into our country and it wasn’t just regular people; it was criminals, murderers, killers, rapists,” Ronnebeck said.

“And now, now today, we are finally going to see that somebody is going to remember all of our loved ones, they’re going to remember the names,” he continued. “And they’re going to remember what we’ve all been through. Thank you, Mr. President.”

On January 22, 2015, Ronnebeck’s son Grant was working as a cashier at the QuickTrip convenience store in Mesa, Arizona, when illegal alien Sinaloa Cartel member Apolinar Altamirano walked up to the counter and demanded a pack of cigarettes.

When Grant told Altamirano he would have to pay for the cigarettes, the illegal alien shot him to death and then stepped over his lifeless body to grab the cigarettes from behind the counter.

At the time of the murder, Altamirano had been living in the United States for more than 20 years. Years later, in 2022, he pleaded guilty to murdering Grant and received fewer than 40 years in prison. He died last year in prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.