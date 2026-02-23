Nolte: Newsom Tells Black Audience ‘I’m Like You…960 SAT…I Cannot Read a Speech’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Racist) basically told a group of black voters in Georgia, Vote for me. I’m stupid just like you!

While out promoting his autobiography and his likely 2028 presidential campaign, Newsom started out with the usual-usual pandering Democrats employ with black voters. Then it quickly devolved into the kind of racist condescension we’ve seen from modern-day Democrats, reaching back to when they created the Jim Crow South.

This is really something…

I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you I’m like you. I’m no better than you. I’m a 960 SAT guy. And I’m not trying to offend anyone; trying to act all there if you got 940. But literally a 960 SAT guy. You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech. Maybe I’m in the wrong business to be in.

The highest possible SAT score is 1600, and here Newsom is slowing his speech, talking in bite-sized pieces, and saying to black voters, I’m just like you. I had a lousy SAT score, and I have trouble reading.

That’s what he honestly thinks of black people. That’s what he sees when he sees black people… He sees a dumb and uneducated underclass.

Unbelievable… Actually, it’s not if you know anything about the modern Democrat Party.

Rap superstar Nicki Minaj tore into Newsom.

“His way of bonding with black ppl is to tell them how stupid he is & that he can’t read.” She wrote on X. “He’s not just TELLING them that they’re all probably stupid & probably can’t read, he’s LITERALLY SLOW-ING-DOWN-HIS-SPEECH to make them understand the words that are coming out of his mouth!!!!”

The corporate media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) will do their best to spin this away. I can already see Abby Phillips on CNN saying, Newsom was obviously relating to and showing empathy with everyone forgotten and left behind in this racist country. Whatever. The problem for Newsom is that it’s not 2009 anymore. That clip will never stop haunting him and is tailor-made for a 30-second campaign ad.

There’s also no way for him to apologize. What’s Governor Glib going to say — I realize now all black people aren’t dumb?

In just one week, we’ve had two of the Democrat Party’s top 2028 presidential contenders crash and burn in spectacular ways. First, there was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lighting herself on fire in Berlin. Now we have Newsom looking to relate to black voters through bragging about being an underachiever.

Racism aside, there is also the sweaty phoniness. Newsom is a child of privilege. Running around pretending different will never fly. Mitt Romney tried to run from his wealth, and look where that got him. Alternatively, Donald Trump embraced his massive wealth and success. Trump is who he is, and that authenticity went a long way towards his unequaled success in politics. Newsom is not only peddling racism; but he looks ridiculous pretending to be something he obviously is not.