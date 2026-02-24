Several Democrats have brought anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activists, as well as illegal aliens and the family members of illegal aliens, as their guests of honor at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday evening.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), many Democrat congressmen and Senators have brought illegal aliens and their family members as their guests of honor to Trump’s first SOTU of his second term.

Among those Democrats honoring illegal aliens at the SOTU are Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO), and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA).

Likewise, as Fox News Digital reports, Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN) is bringing an anti-ICE activist whom DHS officials have said attempted to obstruct ICE agents while they were arresting a criminal illegal alien.

“ICE executed an arrest warrant to arrest an illegal alien with a final order of removal in the Park Avenue area of Minneapolis,” a DHS spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “ICE officers apprehended four illegal aliens.

“As officers carried out their law enforcement duties, a significant crowd surrounded them and began impeding law enforcement operations — a federal crime,” the spokesperson said. “One agitator ignored multiple commands by an officer to move her vehicle away from the scene; she was arrested for obstruction.”

