Exclusive Poll: Senate Battleground Voters Less Likely to Back Democrat Candidates that Shut Down DHS Funding

Swing state voters are less likely to vote for a Senate Democrat that moved to shut down the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Plymouth Union Public Research conducted a survey of swing state voters across four key swing states for the 2026 midterm elections: George, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. Plymouth found that, although the current environment favors Democrats, the Democrat shutdown of DHS could “backfire significantly and lead to an erosion of their support.”

“After being informed that the Democrats voted against a plan that would have funded the Department of Homeland Security, voter approval of the shutdown was no higher than 35 percent in every state we tested. Moreover, we saw significant concern from voters for the ramifications of this shutdown, including defunding the Coast Guard and federal law enforcement,” the Plymouth polling memo stated.

The survey noted that roughly three quarters of swing state voters remain concerned that nearly half of the nation’s federal law enforcement officers have been defunded as a result of the Democrat shutdown of DHS funding.

Plymouth said that the shutdown of DHS funding would likely act as an “albatross” for Senate Democrat candidates, including Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who voted for the shutdown and now have to defend the largely unpopular move.

When asked if a voter would be less likely to vote for the Democrat candidate in his or her state if they supported shutting down the Department of Homeland Security:

Forty-nine percent of Georgians said less they were likely

Forty-nine percent of North Carolinians said they were less likely

Fifty-two percent of Ohioans said they were less likely

Fifty-one percent of Texans said they were less likely

It appears that even some Senate Democrats acknowledge that they are weak on immigration and law enforcement.

Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV) recently said, “Well, I think traditionally I have seen that the Democrats are weak on immigration.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that “America loses” as a result of the DHS shutdown.

“I voted to pay those heroes. Shutting DHS down has no functionality on ICE or any reforms. It only hurts our workers and America loses.”

“This is the third time that Democrat politicians have shut down this department during the 119th Congress. Shutdowns have serious real world consequences, not just for the men and women of DHS and their families who go without a paycheck, but it endangers our national security,” DHS Secretary Krisi Noem said.

Plymouth Union Research surveyed 800 likely general election voters between February 15 and 19, achieving a margin of error of 3.46 percent.