Nolte: Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto Admits ‘Democrats Are Weak on Immigration’

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) has seen the future, and it is not good if Democrats do not reverse their destructive policy of wide open borders.

In a Thursday interview with the far-left New York Times, Masto was asked if Democrats holding up funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) might make them look weak on immigration and border issues.

“Well, I think traditionally I have seen that the Democrats are weak on immigration,” she answered, which surprised the Times.

“Full stop, you’re conceding that?” the Times asked.

“Yeah. Absolutely,” she answered. “I know as somebody who has worked in this space, we can do both. We can secure our borders. We can address the human trafficking, the drug trafficking and weapons trafficking that’s happening there.”

She added that, “We can work to secure [the border], fund it, and at the same time have an immigration process that treats people with respect — people who want to come to this country, who have been playing by the rules, who have actually contributed to our communities and paying taxes and raising their families.”

“But I have seen Democrats shy away from that,” she continued. “They don’t talk about the balance between the two. I watched as the last administration was too afraid to talk about securing the border.”

Obviously, she’s talking about amnesty. Nevertheless, she’s totally off the Democrat Party reservation by favoring border security. She is also far away from the Democrat Party’s extreme base, which wants the entire Third World flooding America.

When asked about funding DHS, she said, “What we are saying is fund them to the level they traditionally were so that we’re securing our borders. And we are also working in our communities with local law enforcement to go after the violent criminals under the immigration jurisdiction that they have.”

The politics on this have obviously changed. She isn’t saying any of this because she believes it. She’s saying it because Trump has won the debate on border enforcement and the open border approach has proven to be a disaster for the Democrat Party.